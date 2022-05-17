Leaked decision a win for Dems

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 2 a.m.
Why are Democrats and socialists so upset about the Roe v. Wade leak? They should be happy!
As long as the decision is made prior to the November elections, the vote returns the abortion question back to the states, where at least half will be in favor of protecting a woman’s right to choose.
The alternative, in which Republicans take both the House and Senate in November, would permit the passing of legislation nationwide that the left would truly hate.