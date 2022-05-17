The people will not remain silent

The Supreme Court and right-wing extremists all over the country have given rise to the silent majority of Americans who think the court is overreaching with its religious piety and the arrogance of its male-dominated vision.

The Supreme Court is a partisan, right wing-controlled branch taken by deceit by the ex-leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell. This man and the partisan hacks in the Senate of years past have gotten what they wanted: a right wing-dominated court whose members were neither appointed by a president supported by the majority Americans nor confirmed by senators who represent most American citizens.

Now that the dog has caught the car, what now?

Those Americans who went to sleep after their anger at the autocratic actions of the Trump presidency are now awakened. It doesn’t matter who leaked the draft opinion, because in June, the court will vote for some form of anti-woman, anti-majority and anti-American reversal of rights for half of America.

The court’s members can enjoy their absolute power for now, but then should read about what happens to those in power who ignore the voices of those suppressed.