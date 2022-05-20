Dust alert issued for Las Vegas area

Clark County has issued a dust alert for today, with unhealthy levels of dust existing or expected for people with breathing issues.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued the alert is the result of strong winds.

Today’s forecast calls for gusts as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Airborne dust is a form of air pollution called particulate matter that can aggravate respiratory diseases, officials said.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Officials suggest people consult their doctor if they have a medical condition that makes them sensitive to air pollution.