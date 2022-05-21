Running out of time to save GOP

On Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y., an evil, all too common these days, stormed into a store and killed 10 innocent Americans and injured three others. Led by hatred and racism, the 18-year-old monster cited replacement theory as his justification.

Once a philosophy relegated to dark corners where only white nationalists dwelled, it’s found a way into the light. Multiple mass murderers over the years have used this ideology to commit horrific acts in the name of saving the white race with the hopes of starting a race war.

Irresponsible platforms. led by Fox News, allow talk show hosts like Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson to normalize this hateful philosophy. Politicians like Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., or former Rep. Steve King of Iowa, have advocated this nonsense.

Ex-President Donald Trump has embraced the hate-filled sentiments of these groups and people by saying “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides” of the violent 2017 Charlottesville., Va., protests, even though one side was chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

The GOP has become a safe haven for racists, extremists and domestic terrorists. Yet Republicans claim to be patriots and Christians — who just happen to hate everything Jesus and this country stand for.

If decent Republicans don’t stand up to the radicals on their side, they’re just as culpable. But they need to hurry up; it’s only a matter of time before their side gets us into the race war they’ve been killing so many Americans to start.