Traitors must face punishment

On Oct. 16, 1859, a similar but a milder version of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol occurred.

It was at the Federal Arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Va. The raid was led by the abolitionist John Brown with 19 others. Brown believed a large army would join him, and with the supply of arms at the arsenal, they would free the slaves.

He misjudged the support but his motives were honorable, though criminal.

The 2021 raid on the U.S. Capitol by 2,000 to 2,500 traitors, was to be led by Donald Trump, with the objective of overturning a fair election and taking over the government. Trump then sneaked off to the White House to watch the events unfold on TV.

Over 17 months later, Trump has been pretty much passed over for any responsibility. The damage done by the attack has only been exceeded by the British in the War of 1812.

What has happened to the participants? Trump hasn’t been subpoenaed, and if Republicans get control of Congress, he will probably be cleared and run for president in 2024.

The traitors who invaded the Capitol intending to kill the vice president, House speaker and others have largely gotten away with it. Some were sentenced to a few months in jail. Others seem to have gotten away with it.

After three days of fighting, most of John Brown’s followers were killed. He was arrested and hanged a month and a half later. Does Trump deserve to get off scot-free?