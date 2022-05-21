Ryan Wolfe included in UNLV Hall of Fame class of 2022

Ryan Wolfe had one scholarship offer out of high school in Southern California, but the spot with UNLV football came with a caveat: He would gray-shirt and not enroll until in January.

UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 • Wink Adams (basketball, 2006-09) • Amanda Bingson (track and field, 2009-12) • Elena Gantcheva (tennis, 2005-08) • Anderson Hunt (basketball, 1989-91) • Drs. Craig Hamilton and Keith Kohorst (team optometrists) • Therese Koelbaek (golf, 2007-11) • Administrator Jerry Koloskie (1982-2014) • Coach Jim Reitz (swimming, 1980-2015) • Ryan Wolfe (football, 2006-09) • Simon Keith (Silver Rebel Award recipient )

While others from his recruiting class started their UNLV careers, Wolfe stayed home and trained at an area community college.

“But I was thankful to get that offer at the 10th hour,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe went from being lucky to have a college roster spot to being one of UNLV’s all-time greats, catching a program and Mountain West-best 283 passes from 2006 to 2009.

He’ll be inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame at 6 tonight in Strip View Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center. Inductions into the UNLV hall return after a five-year absence, and the ceremony will honor 11 people, including former standout players, such as Final Four great Anderson Hunt, retired coaches, administrators and benefactors.

“I never imagined that I would get this honor,” Wolfe said. “Once you stop playing, it’s never something at the forefront of your mind. It took me by surprise and brought back some good memories.”

The most notable memory was UNLV’s 2008 upset win at No. 15 Arizona State, when Phillip Payne made a spectacular one-handed touchdown reception to win the game in the final seconds. It’s considered one of the best plays in program history.

“We kind of shocked the nation,” Wolfe said. “I had a chip on my shoulder that day playing against a lot of highly recruited Southern California guys I grew up with. I remember getting home at 1 in the morning and turning on SportsCenter and watching our highlights and Phillip’s catch.”

Wolfe certainly had his fair share of catches, including six grabs for 160 yards and a touchdown against Idaho State in his first collegiate game. He was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, a three-time all-Mountain West selection and finished his career ranked No. 12 nationally in catches.

Gary Bernardi, the Rebels’ former offensive line coach, proudly takes credit for recruiting Wolfe to UNLV. When other coaches passed on Wolfe because he wasn’t as fast as other would-be recruits, Bernardi knew better. Wolfe and Bernardi’s son were youth football teammates.

“To me, it was an easy evaluation because I knew that I could trust him,” Bernardi said. “I had a good feeling because of his intangibles. The kid was a leader. He played three sports. He was a good student. He was very competitive, and yet cool and calm.”

Wolfe wound up rewriting the program and league record book, becoming the first freshman to lead the Mountain West in receiving yards and registering a school-best 3,495 receiving yards. His school record of 12 games of at least 100 receiving yards has since been broken.

“I gave a lot of credit to coach Cink (receivers coach Kris Cinkovich) for showing me the right way,” Wolfe said. “I was surrounded by some great players who pushed me in practice. We had a great group.”

Wolfe was part of the one of the best UNLV team’s in recent memory in 2008, as the Rebels started with a 3-1 record — after the Arizona State win, they beat Iowa State in overtime. But they lost to Air Force by one point and nationally ranked BYU by a touchdown, and limped into the last week of the season with a 5-6 record.

The Rebels faced a one-win San Diego State team needing a win for a bowl berth, and were upset 42-21. The loss still haunts Wolfe.

“We let one get away. We weren’t ready for the moment, unfortunately,” Wolfe said. “We were thinking we’d be heading to the Hawaii Bowl, and the excitement of everything got the best of us.”

Wolfe still calls Las Vegas home and works in medical supply sales. He recently became active with the UNLV Football Foundation, which raises money for the program.

He likes the direction the Rebels are heading.

“I was lucky enough to meet coach (Marcus) Arroyo, and man, it is hard to not come off energized when listening to him,” Wolfe said. “They are going to be the hungriest one- or two-win team (from last season) coming into the year. I like the pieces they have in place and how it is coming together.”

The Hall of Fame launched in 1987 and has 135 members. One of the requirements for enshrinement is that former student-athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years before consideration. It’s five years for coaches and department officials.

UNLV basketball, with its 1990 national championship and four Final Four teams, fittingly has the most representation — from coach Jerry Tarkanian, to legends like Larry Johnson, Robert Smith and many others.

That list will now include Hunt, the Most Valuable Player of the 1990 Final Four and the Rebels’ all-time leader in career 3-pointers at 283. It will also include Wink Adams, the star of the Sweet 16 basketball team in 2007.