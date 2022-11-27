Crises also present opportunities

President John F. Kennedy said, “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis.’ One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger — but recognize the opportunity.”

As the world marks fifty-nine years since Kennedy’s assassination, my young generation would do well to remember his words. We must ask ourselves: How will we transform the seemingly intractable woes of our time into limitless opportunities for human growth and liberty?

Kennedy fought for freedom. His service and written works instruct us to catalyze an era of enlightenment. Rather than merely criticize our communist colleagues, we must show them the way back to sanity through our noble example. In other words, an end to the era of political polarization and an opportunity for consensus.

Despair is not an option in the face of danger. With the Constitution as our road map, it is simple: live by its principles and be grateful to exist as the exception to the historical rule of tyranny.

However, we must do more. It is essential to summon the courage to defend democratic republicanism. It is under attack domestically and internationally.

Denial will only escalate danger, so our best opportunity lies in uniting against communist China and fascist Russia. Through this crisis, we will rediscover ourselves, each other, and our nation.

We live in a malignant age marred by crisis; however, it is only in our darkest moments when the light intended to save us shines brightest.