Let’s not follow Alaska’s example

Did you miss the Alaska voting results from Nov. 8?

The votes were tabulated Nov. 23, thanks to ranked-choice voting.

Alaska is one of the least-populous states in the America — it has only one House seat, while Nevada has four.

If Nevada’s Question 3 is approved again in 2024 by voters, as it was this year, we’ll also have ranked-choice voting in the general election.

Nevada will be the first state for primaries and last state for counting the votes.