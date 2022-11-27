Trump’s lies are anti-American

In 2016, Donald Trump promised all Americans that he would release his tax returns after the election, and now he is spending huge amounts in lawyers’ fees not to prevent them from being released.

Trump lied, and continues to lie, to the American people. There cannot be any doubt that he attempted to overthrow the U.S. government on Jan. 6, 2021. He has attempted and continues to attempt to destroy the entire electoral process by maintaining the “big lie” that Joe Biden became president by fraud. (This is similar to Adolf Hitler, who used the Big Lie to become dictator of Germany.)

Every candidate and/or elected official, at any level, who supports Trump or who supported him in the past is a traitor.