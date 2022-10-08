Biden leads with compassion, logic by issuing pardon to marijuana users

Andrew Harnik / AP

President Joe Biden continued his impressive streak of making good on campaign promises Thursday by taking bold action to decriminalize the possession of marijuana. In doing so, he also provided additional evidence that he is a president for all Americans, not just his donors or supporters.

The president’s announcement included a pardon of all people convicted of federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. While he recognized that the process of issuing the thousands of eligible pardons may take time, he directed the attorney general to develop and administer a process for delivering certificates of pardon to the more than 6,500 people convicted of simple possession since 1992.

He also urged governors in states across the country to do the same. This is important because most prosecutions for possession of marijuana occur at the state level and are thus outside of the president’s pardoning authority.

“No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said in a prepared statement. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionate rates.”

He’s right.

As Schedule 1 drug — a substance or chemical classified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency as having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse — even patients using marijuana under the supervision of a health care provider are subject to prosecution. Transportation of marijuana across state lines is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines, and funding for research into marijuana’s potential health impacts is restricted. Those convicted of a Schedule 1 offense are generally barred from working in schools, hospitals, day-care centers, nursing homes or otherwise working with vulnerable communities.

For comparison, Schedule 1 is the same legal classification as heroin and LSD, and an even higher classification than fentanyl and meth — the deadly drugs driving the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Nationally, marijuana consumes an astonishing amount of law enforcement resources.

As police request more resources to combat the opioid, fentanyl and methamphetamine epidemics, the ACLU found that police forces across the country spent $3.6 billion on enforcement of marijuana possession laws in 2010. Most years, charges of marijuana possession constitute 40-60% of all drug arrests. In 2011, there were more arrests in the United States for marijuana possession than for all violent crimes put together. Meanwhile, half of all violent crimes and 80% of property crimes go unsolved.

Even more disturbing, according to the ACLU, enforcement of simple possession charges targets Black people at a rate almost four times that of their white neighbors. And once arrested, Black people are more than 10 times as likely to go to prison for drug offenses.

Imagine the impact that time, money and effort could have if applied toward preventing violent crime rather than branding thousands of Black Americans as drug offenders and requiring them to disclose their prior offenses to potential landlords, employers, admissions officers and others with power over their future opportunities for housing, education and employment.

We are cognizant of the fact that just this week on of our editorials argued that adults should be held to account for their choices, actions and decisions. But unlike guns, which are dangerous weapons designed to injure or kill other beings, possessing a marijuana bud or smoking a joint doesn’t threaten anyone in itself.

Moreover, a conviction for illegally carrying a gun usually doesn’t bar a person from working with kids, working in health care or otherwise pursuing their dreams. In fact, until this week, from what we have observed, the only long-term penalty of illegally carrying a gun was that you might lose the right to purchase another gun, and even that punishment has been all but eliminated.

The same cannot be said of the possession of marijuana.

In 2020, Nevada joined a handful of states in pardoning people convicted of nothing other than possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. We are glad Biden chose to move the federal government closer to justice this week.

Biden concluded his statement by saying, “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

We agree. It’s time to right these wrongs.