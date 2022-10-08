By any name, abortion is vile

The Oct. 1 letter “Abortion ban raises questions” reminds me of something I learned in a philosophy class several decades ago.

Changing the name or definition of something does not change its inherent nature. Calling or defining a child in the womb as “nonviable,” a “fetus,” a “mass of cells” or a “parasitic cancer” does not change what it actually is.

We could call cannibalism “recycling organic material,” but that would not change our reaction to it. Defining war as “the continuation of politics by other means” does not change its horrors or the desirability of avoiding it. And whether a baby can breathe on its own: Should we kill everything that does not breathe on its own? I hope not.

The letter makes three points that are concerned with costs. Well, babies are not issued credit cards at conception, so I don’t expect them to pay their own way. They are helpless and innocent, and people who are disgusted at midterm or late abortions are not going to be influenced by a change in terminology.