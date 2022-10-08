Hunter Renfrow using Week 2 fumble to ‘fuel’ his return to the Raiders Slot receiver’s comeback fortifies Raiders’ skill positions going into game at Chiefs

Many athletes extol the virtues of “having a short memory,” i.e., forgetting about and moving on quickly from mistakes and negative plays. Hunter Renfrow is not among them.

After his first full practice back following two weeks in concussion protocol on Thursday, the Raiders’ slot receiver said it was “good to remember” his overtime fumble that led to a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

“I don’t think you forget about it — your successes and your failures, you carry with you and learn from them,” Renfrow said. “I’m looking it as an opportunity. It’s something I didn’t love to happen but it’s going to teach me and fuel me.”

Renfrow is expected to be back on the field when the Raiders (1-3) travel to play the Chiefs (3-1) on Monday Night Football. The fourth-year receiver out of Clemson foresees no lingering negative effects from either his game-ending giveaway — the personal low point of what’s so far been a stellar career — or the concussion he suffered on the play.

Renfrow was despondent the last time he was seen during open media periods in the locker room, after the Cardinals’ game. His attitude has since undergone a 180 as he spoke excitedly this week of what he believes is a promising season still ahead of the Raiders.

“I had a ton of people come up to me in the locker room and say something like, ‘That has happened to me before,’ so it gave me a chance to bond closer to them as well,” Renfrow said on his teammates consoling him. “Negative things happen, but as long as you make a positive out of them, it’s not the worst thing in the world.”

Another positive Renfrow referenced has been the emergence of wide receiver Mack Hollins in his absence. The first-year Raider, who previously played for the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, had a career day in the first game without Renfrow by posting eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 loss to the Titans.

On a team with three Pro Bowl pass-catching options in Renfrow, receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller, it’s Hollins who has been the most efficient this season by more advanced measures. Hollins has been the third-best receiver in the NFL by Football Outsiders’ DVOA ratings.

“I think Mack has earned it since he got here in training camp and OTAs,” Renfrow said. “He’s played well. When someone goes out, someone else steps up and it gives opportunities to other people and makes you a stronger team.”

The question now with Renfrow coming back is how the Raiders’ target share will be divided. Each of the four aforementioned weapons have distinct roles so they should all maintain playing time, but there’s little chance they can all draw high single-game workloads.

Renfrow had already gotten off to a slow start before his injury, and a similar problem has persisted for Waller. Even without Renfrow for the last two games, Waller has a total of only six catches for 46 yards.

“I think sometimes it's where the ball goes and how many targets and catches and those kinds of things,” McDaniels said. “Sometimes that's very circumstantial to how the defense played us, what options were available on the play, how did we protect. We look at the whole thing in totality.”

McDaniels has fielded queries regarding how the Raiders divvy up the ball on a weekly basis and addressed them politely, though he must be getting sick of repeatedly giving the same answer. But it’s just a natural area of attention with the way Raiders built their team around so much talent in the skill positions.

The four starting pass-catchers all signed new deals this offseason including Renfrow, who agreed to a two-year, $32 million extension.

“He’s excited to hopefully be able to get out there and play,” quarterback Derek Carr said of Renfrow. “You can definitely tell he’s anxious. The last couple weeks, he wanted to be out there, but obviously the doctors were just trying to make sure he’s ready.”

Concussions are a hot topic around the NFL following the reported mishandling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who may have sustained head injuries in back-to-back games. But Renfrow “can’t say enough good things” about how the Raiders handled his second career stint in the concussion protocol.

“They did a great job taking care of me and not rushing me back,” he said.

He stayed home and watched the loss to the Titans with his wife and 1-year-old daughter. Last week, Renfrow had more animated company alongside him to watch the game at Allegiant Stadium in tight end Foster Moreau, who remains out of practice with a knee injury.

It’s all helped get his mind right for a return against the Chiefs.

“From here on out, I’m not going to do anything extra,” Renfrow said in bouncing back from the fumble. “I’m just going to go out there and play as hard as I always have and try to play for my teammates and get their trust in me.”

