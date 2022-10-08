Metro: Motorcyclist dead in DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 5:02 p.m.
A Las Vegas woman who fled the scene of a fatal crash with a motorcyclist was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI and reckless driving charges, according to Metro Police.
Roseanne Jones, 45, attempted a left turn about 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Moonlight Drive, when she failed to yield to a motorcyclist heading southbound on Lamb, police said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones was located by patrol officers after initially fleeing the crash, and subsequently failed a sobriety test, police said.