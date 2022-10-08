Woman facing DUI charges following central Vegas crash

A Las Vegas woman is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after causing a crash Friday afternoon in central Las Vegas that critically injured a pedestrian, according to Metro Police.

Emily Reyes-Beltran, 24, was traveling northbound about 4:20 p.m. Friday on Maryland Parkway when she did not stop with the flow of traffic and the front of her sedan struck a truck making a left turn.

The truck spun and collided with a pedestrian walking in a private parking lot.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passenger in the pickup were transported for minor injuries, police said.

Reyes-Beltran showed signs of impairment, and was arrested after being transported to the University Medical Center for minor injuries, police said.