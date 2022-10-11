CCSD teacher charged with inappropriate contact with minor

A Clark County School District teacher has been charged with five counts of inappropriate contact with a minor — a gross misdemeanor — due to alleged inappropriate contact with students, according to the CCSD Police Department.

Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in at Clark County District Court after a summons by the District Attorney’s office, district police said. The summons stemmed from an investigation by CCSD police that began in May at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School, after several students reported inappropriate contact with Brady.

Brady has worked as a teacher in the district since 2012, and has been assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, district police said.