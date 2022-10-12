Biker killed in collision with vehicle in Las Vegas

A biker was killed in a crash Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to a Metro Police release.

Responders were dispatched to the accident scene involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Tropicana and Eastern avenues shortly after 4 p.m., the release stated.

A 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600 was traveling south on Eastern approaching a private driveway, when a 2009 Mercury Milan was exiting the driveway and turned left into the motorcycle’s path, the report stated.

The 32-year-old motorcycle rider was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.