Biker killed in collision with vehicle in Las Vegas

Published Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 | 8:15 p.m.
Updated Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 | 11:20 p.m.
A biker was killed in a crash Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to a Metro Police release.
Responders were dispatched to the accident scene involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Tropicana and Eastern avenues shortly after 4 p.m., the release stated.
A 2022 Suzuki GSX-R600 was traveling south on Eastern approaching a private driveway, when a 2009 Mercury Milan was exiting the driveway and turned left into the motorcycle’s path, the report stated.
The 32-year-old motorcycle rider was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.