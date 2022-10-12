Campaigns are all mud-slinging

When will we see or read what the issues are for candidates in the midterm elections?

I’m independent and probably considered a much-needed vote, but how can I support any major-party candidate when no one talks about the major concerns we all have?

Day after day, candidates’ mailers only discuss what’s wrong with their opponent. Also, on TV and in the newspapers, there are rants about how horrible their opponents are and how terrible it would be if they were elected.

It almost comes down to who is the best of the worst. This is not a way to run an election. We all deserve better. I’ll give my vote to whoever tells us what they can do to better serve us.