Georgia Senate race shows how culture war can backfire

It’s easy for others to meet your expectations, if you set your standards low enough.

That seems to be the running theme in Georgia’s closely watched Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Hershel Walker, former pro football star and Heisman Trophy winner.

In a race that could decide whether Democrats keep control of the Senate, Walker started out looking pretty good for a political amateur. The former University of Georgia star won the state’s Republican primary with 68%of the vote and a lot of goodwill.

Even as he acknowledged he didn’t know much about politics, he had spoken out often about “family values,” repeatedly criticizing fatherless homes in the Black community. In a 2020 interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, for example, he called the absence of fathers “a major, major problem” in Black households and boasted of having been “like a father” to many young people in his Georgia hometown.

Indeed, the absence of fathers is a major problem, and not just in Black households. Unfortunately, too many people cite that reality as a form of virtue signaling and buck passing instead of a serious discussion of how we can build stronger families.

Fortunately, Walker apparently has taken action to help his kids, although he has not been very candid about how many he has.

Besides his 22-year-old son Christian, who has become a widely known conservative influencer in the TikTok crowd, The Daily Beast reported a previously undisclosed “secret son” in June who apparently had been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago.

A day after that report, Walker confirmed that he had yet another previously unknown son by another woman and a daughter that he had in college.

Now comes the October surprise, the Daily Beast reports, as another woman alleges Walker paid for her abortion more than a decade ago and is the mother of one of his children. This time Walker denied knowledge of the unnamed woman, although the Daily Beast also published what the woman said was a receipt from the abortion clinic, a bank deposit with an image of a $700 check for reimbursement of the cost of the procedure and, in a touching gesture, a “get-well” card signed by Walker.

His denial was too much for his son Christian, who blasted his father in an emotional video for hypocrisy, for lying about his past relations and running for office after family members asked him not to.

Sad. Despite the juicy material this saga offers to late-night comedians, it is sad to watch this sordid series of scandals go so far instead of seeing the candidate drop out as graciously as possible. That day seems to be long over.

Comparisons to Donald Trump, who enthusiastically endorsed Walker, come to mind. Remember when everyone thought his presidential quest was finished after he was caught on a microphone boasting about grabbing women by their privates?

Remarkably, that incident, as well as two dozen women claiming he had assaulted them sexually, were put aside by his supporters, including many evangelical Christians, because they pragmatically felt he still could offer a lot of good for their cause. The current Supreme Court and their overturning of the Roe v. Wade abortion decision may have been their biggest payback.

While some fear the decline of our politics into “idiocracy,” Walker and Trump offer “ignocrasy,” governance by those who are ignorant about a lot of things — and they seem to take pride in their ignorance, while keeping their eyes on bigger prizes.

No, this game is not limited to only one party. A similarly cynical pragmatism, conservatives point out, caused Democrats to gather more tightly around President Bill Clinton during his own impeachment scandal, although that dust-up pales next to Trump’s outright denial, despite contrary evidence, of President Joe Biden’s election.

That’s the problem with waging culture wars through party politics, instead of seeking leaders who will serve all of the public. It’s easy to meet expectations, if you set your goals low enough, but we deserve better than that.

Clarence Page is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.