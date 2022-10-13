Abortion stakes are clear cut

Nevada Republicans are running misleading ads hoping to assure voters there is no need to worry about local, state and federal GOP candidates’ stance on abortion.

They’ve stated that the reproductive freedom issue is codified law in Nevada and therefore can’t be overturned. That’s another GOP lie: If the Republicans win the Senate and House, they’ll pass South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed bill, backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which as federal law, would ban abortion throughout the nation.

In other words, states such as New York, California and Nevada’s pro-choice laws would be overturned and the federal law would take precedent over Nevada’s current law. So yes, the state law upholding Roe v. Wade would be null and void if the GOP were to win the Senate and House. This is yet another reason to vote blue on the federal and, importantly, state and local levels.

Abortion needs to remain accessible, safe and legal. Most people don’t know what it was like when abortion was outlawed. I remember and saw friends nearly die from illegal and septic abortions. While I may think abortion is a mortal sin, I do not have the right to impose my views on other people’s personal situations.

A woman’s right to reproductive freedom should never be subjected to the whims of misogynistic, power-seeking politicians. Vote blue for many reasons — pro-choice is just one reason, but a very important one.