Don’t develop at Red Rock

The Clark County Commission approved a plan for Jim Rhodes (dba Gypsum Resources) to build houses on Blue Diamond Ridge, adjacent to and overlooking our treasured “jewel in the desert,” Red Rock Canyon.

Increased roads, traffic, noise, night light, etc., will adversely affect our world-renowned local park.

How did this happen? The Save Red Rock association, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and thousands of locals and tourists from everywhere have been opposed to, and fighting, this scourge for nearly 20 years.

This is a kick in the groin to all of us. It needs to be stopped.