Las Vegas police officer killed in overnight shooting

An officer responding to a domestic disturbance was killed in a shootout early today that also left a civilian wounded, Metro Police said.

Officer Truong Thai, 49, suffered a fatal gunshot wound after responding to the call about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, near the UNLV campus, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

"Our condolences go out to his family, and we will be helping them in any way we can in the following days," Lombardo said. "The incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face every day just putting on the uniform and doing their job."

Lombardo identified the suspect in the shooting as Tyson Hampton, 24.

Hampton was due to be booked into the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on counts including murder and attempted murder. Records did not immediately reflect if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Truong and another officer encountered an armed man in a vehicle near Flamingo and University Center Drive, Lombardo said. The suspect opened fire and the officers fired back, Lombardo said. Thai and a civilian were wounded, he said.

The suspect fled and was later taken into custody with the help of a K-9 unit near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, Lombardo said. Metro said Hampton was taken to the Clark County Detention Center after receiving medical attention.

Thai, who was shot in the torso, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died later in the morning, Lombardo said. The coroner's office confirmed Thai's cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso in a release Thursday.

A woman who was nearby was wounded and was taken to a hospital, where she was expected to survive, police said.

Thai had been with Metro since 1999. During a news briefing at Metro headquarters, Lombardo called him a "commendable officer" who has "done a fantastic job as part of the law enforcement community."

In addition to serving as a patrol officer, Thai spent three years working in financial crimes and three years in the training division, police said. "He was an experienced patrol officer who trained countless younger officers throughout his career," Metro said in a statement.

Thai is survived by a 19-year-old daughter, Jada, who loved playing volleyball with her father, police said. Thai was a girls volleyball coach for many years, police said. He was also an avid boater, police said.

In his news conference this morning, Lombardo noted "an increase in violence against our officers on a daily basis."

Thai is the first Las Vegas police officer killed by gunfire in the line of duty since October 2017, when Officer Charleston Hartfield was shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire from a high-rise hotel into an open-air concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Hartfield was attending the concert.

Two officers, Igor Saldo and Alyn Beck, were killed in an ambush shooting in June 2014 as they sat as a pizza shop.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement saying he and his wife, Kathy, were "devastated" to hear the news about Thai’s death.

"Officers and first responders put their lives on the line every day to help keep us safe. Kathy and I are keeping Officer Thai’s family, friends and loved ones in our hearts during this difficult time,” he said.

Others also offered condolences, including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Clark County's official Twitter account called it "a sad day in Las Vegas."

Thai is the 28th Metro officer to die in the line of duty, according to Metro's website. Prior to today, the most recent Metro death was Officer Justin Terry, who was killed June 10 when a steel beam fell onto his unmarked police vehicle as he was driving on U.S. Highway 95 near the 215 Beltway.

Thai’s death came during an exceptionally violent week for officers across the country, including in Connecticut where two officers were fatally shot and a third was wounded late Wednesday while answering an emergency call about possible domestic violence.

Police in North Las Vegas shot and killed a man Monday, after they said he pointed a gun at people while wearing a Halloween mask, and officers in neighboring Henderson were involved in a shooting Wednesday, although no gunshot injuries were reported.

Also, a Henderson police officer was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting Sept. 26.

Las Vegas Sun reporter Katie Ann McCarver and the Associated Press contributed to this report.