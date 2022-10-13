Sisolak cares about Nevadans

The past few years haven’t been perfect but Gov. Steve Sisolak has shown that he cares about Nevadans and works to make our state better for everyone.

After watching a recent debate, it’s clear that Sisolak is the leader Nevadans need. Over the past four years, he has expanded child care, funded schools at record levels, lowered the cost of health care and made historic investments in affordable housing — all while guiding us through a pandemic.

Joe Lombardo, on the other hand, is in over his head. He couldn’t answer basic questions about government, and he jumped between positions so many times that it seems like he’s even managed to confuse himself. After that performance, I’m not sure how Nevadans can understand let alone trust him.