Las Vegas takes many angles of attack in fight against food insecurity downtown

Kerwynn Williams used throw on shoulder pads and a helmet to rush for touchdowns with the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, he's throwing on gardening gloves and grabbing his trowel to tend to the garden at his downtown Las Vegas bodega.

The 31-year-old Williams, who spent five seasons in the NFL through 2017, is using fish to grow a garden — one that stocks the Enrich Bodega that helps feed the roughly 1,600 people who call the Arts District home.

“Investing in the way people consume food is investing in that person because what you consume is who you are, in a sense,” said Williams, a Las Vegas native.

The method of farming using broken-down fish waste as nutrients for the plants — known as aquaponics — can decrease water use by as much as 90% compared with traditional farming, Williams said.

This also keeps food from being exposed to harmful pesticides, which can have a wide range of negative effects on the body, depending on exposure, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A grocery store may look odd between the various breweries and vintage stores the area is known for, but it brings some much-needed help to a neighborhood that many consider to be a food desert. Produce, like a Japanese cucumber, can cost about $2.70 each, and the store also sells name brand items like canned tuna or vegetables, pasta or cereal.

The price of produce may be a little steep compared with grocery chains throughout Las Vegas, but Williams said he wants Enrich to remain competitive and set prices that he won’t have to keep changing over time. Residents and tourists decide what Williams stocks and how best to price it based on their demand, he said.

Established in 2019, Enrich not only provides the community with healthier options for food, but also teaches them how to cultivate it themselves, Williams said. He films Instagram Live and reels to teach followers about the benefits of home gardening, and shows up every First Friday for in-house demonstrations. “There’s an old saying about teaching a man to fish, and I think that’s definitely true when it comes to anything,” Williams said. “I think it’s important for everyone to have a knowledge base on how to help themselves in certain ways.”

In Nevada, roughly 10% of residents face food insecurity, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Household Food Security report. While the percentage of food-insecure houses has been declining steadily since 2011, households without children — especially women and elderly people living alone — have actually seen a recent increase. The Nevada Council on Food Security, overseen by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, found that the coronavirus pandemic “completely changed the landscape of food insecurity in Nevada,” leading the state to rank eighth in highest projected overall food insecurity rates in 2021.

Three Square Food Bank reported that almost 16% of residents in the 89104 area code, where Enrich is located, lack consistent access to food. A 2020 study from UNLV showed that adults who experience food insecurity “have 3.3 times the rates of oral health issues, an increase of 2.2 in the rate of maternal depression, and twice the risk of developing diabetes.” Many of these issues can stem from not just a lack of food, but a lack of healthy food.

“I actually grew up on the east side, but when I was studying how the town was set up, there’s no Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Sprouts on the east side, the center of the city where we’re at, or in north town,” Williams said. “I wanted to do something to kind of alleviate the problem (in) some of those other areas that didn’t have access to that type of produce.”

Williams said he wanted to create the Enrich Bodega to give back to the city. Using his marketing degree from Utah State, he runs the entire project himself with the occasional help of his younger brother and a friend who first introduced him to aquaponics.

“(Starting Enrich) seemed like it was something that was important to do to kind of make sure people had access to healthy produce,” Williams said. “My biggest thing is that, when I was done playing football, I knew I wanted to help people.”

While Enrich may be a personal project for Williams, officials in Las Vegas have been trying to address the city’s food insecurity through various initiatives, including the Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment Plan for the Historic Westside.

Part of this plan includes adding a community garden to the James Gay III Park in the form of two 40-foot shipping containers that will grow fresh crops for residents of the Historic Westside. It will be funded by the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, and the containers will be dropped sometime next month, according to city officials.

Las Vegas has also helped existing local grocery stores increase their ability to provide healthy food for the community. Mario’s Westside Market, on Martin Luther King Boulevard, was recently awarded $1 million from American Recovery Act funding to expand.

“The way we see it, this isn’t either this or that. It’s not either you have a for-profit chain grocery store or you have a small community garden,” said Kathi Thomas-Gibson, director of community service in Las Vegas. “All of these things can exist together, (and) this is an opportunity for anyone who cares about these issues to be involved in the conversation.”

Thomas-Gibson said there “has been different levels of awareness (of local food deserts)” over the years, and the city now is “in a unique time” because it has more resources to help combat food deserts. This includes working with retailers to bring grocery options to underserved communities.

There still can be some challenges, though. For-profit grocers, like Smiths or Albertsons, may not see an economic benefit to establishing locations in low-income neighborhoods or those with a low population density.

“One of the challenges is conventional wisdom,” Thomas-Gibson said. “Conventional wisdom says you need so many residents and so much vehicular traffic to support a full-service grocery store.”

That’s where businesses like Enrich can step in.

Williams hopes Enrich will expand and become another part of the city’s effort to combat local food deserts. From installing aquaponics systems in homes to teaching elementary school children where their food comes from, Williams has many different options he’s considering for the growth of Enrich.

Until then, he plans on continuing to reach out to the community through various events — like movie nights and an upcoming Thanksgiving drive — and grow within Enrich’s current space off East Charleston Boulevard.

“The people and the city are doing a lot as a whole to enrich the city,” Williams said. “I would definitely like to be a part of changing the narrative of Las Vegas. … I think there’s some things you can add that don’t change Vegas, but improve it.”