Seeking a return to civil discourse

We live in a time where many people are challenging the norms that have guided our lives for decades.

While this is understandable in a dynamic world where change is our only constant, it is valuable to recognize that rules provide guardrails and create a measure of predictability for human existence.

While some change is desirable, elected leaders who believe they are above the law should be opposed. Unlike most of the rest of us, elected leaders swore an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. Within that Constitution is the framework for a rule of law and a fair and impartial judicial system that is the bedrock that makes it possible for a diverse people to live together without constantly resorting to violence to settle our differences.

Reasonable civil discourse based on reason and facts can allow common sense and truth to prevail in the court of public opinion, moving our democracy forward, not backward.

May our beloved country abide by reason once more, and move beyond our present celebration of ignorance, rank hypocrisy and lying for personal and political profit.