Clark County School Board to consider latest move in decentralization dispute

The Clark County School District is set to approve a regulation as part of the state’s decentralization law that aims to put more power into the hands of the principal at individual schools.

The 28-page draft regulation, which the CCSD School Board will give its first review to on Thursday, largely reflects state requirements, with several “clarifications” defining the limits of principals and their advisory school organizational teams.

The Nevada Department of Education has kept a close eye on CCSD’s compliance with the law since it went into effect in 2017 giving principals sweeping authority to select teachers and most other school staff, balance their sites’ budgets, and procure most equipment, services and supplies.

Some school leaders say the district never relinquished all the control as dictated by the sweeping decentralization law — Assembly Bill 469 — from the 2017 Nevada Legislature.

The state board became increasingly pointed in its criticism and impatience, characterizing CCSD as a brazen scofflaw; the state started talking receivership late last year to force CCSD to comply. And top district officials have bristled, insisting that they are substantially following the law and continuing toward full compliance despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law also created school organization teams, a mix of staff and parents who oversee the school’s operational plans, including its budget, and required 85% of unrestricted district funds to be allocated to individual schools. The teams have at least six voting members; some schools can have 12 or more members. Members are elected at the campus level.

The draft regulation to be considered Thursday addresses the look and feel of the proposed organizational teams. It stresses that only parent, student and community members of the teams can seek redress under the reorganization law for alleged retaliation related to their service on the organizational teams. Employee members, including principals, must go through their unions.

While the decentralization law has been in place for five years CCSD has never had its own regulations aligned with the reorganization, which was considered a compromise by lawmakers amid to calls to break apart the 300,000 student district with 366 schools.

The state backed away from takeover in July, saying the threat of takeover would be a barrier to collaboration. It instead left the door open for a less-severe “compliance monitor” to guide the district but not take away any decision-making authority.

The dispute resolution section of the proposed regulation comes after a now-retired principal alleged retaliatory campus inspections by the School District and the Southern Nevada Health District when masks were still required in late 2021. Two unannounced Health District visits, reportedly the result of a tipster complaint, cleared Mack Lyon Middle School in Overton of any violations, although a district-led inspection turned up several pandemic mitigation violations, according to district records.

Lyon’s school organization team charged that CCSD officials were punishing then-principal Ken Paul for being critical of CCSD’s compliance with the decentralization law. The team complained on Paul’s behalf to CCSD leadership, which dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated. The team appealed to the state, whose hearing officers also said there was no retaliation.

Paul retired in May.

The state did, however, note a lack of a formal dispute resolution process related to reorganization matters, as required by the state law. Under the proposed regulation, the CCSD superintendent, or another designated employee, will investigate allegations of reprisal, with the option to appeal to the state department of education.

If the School Board approves the first reading of the overall reorganization regulation this week, it will need a second approval in October before going into effect.