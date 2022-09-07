Golden Knights featured plenty on national TV during 2022-23 season

The Golden Knights will have 12 games broadcast on national TV this year, both ESPN and Turner Sports announced when unveiling their schedules Wednesday.

That run begins with Vegas' season opener on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights and Kings will rekindle their rivalry on ESPN at 7 p.m.

The Golden Knights will be featured on the ESPN family of networks eight times and TNT four times. Vegas' first showing on Turner this year is Nov. 23 at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Two games have been given updated start times. Vegas' matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena, which will be on ESPN, is now starting at 8 p.m. Five days later, Feb. 23, the Calgary Flames will visit the Golden Knights for a 6 p.m. start also on ESPN.

Max Pacioretty's return to Vegas will also get national exposure when the Hurricanes visit the Golden Knights on March 1. Vegas traded Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Carolina on July 13.

Full schedule below:

Oct. 11 at Los Angeles 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 25 at San Jose 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 23 vs. Ottawa 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 28 at Anaheim 7 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 18 vs. Tampa Bay 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 23 vs. Calgary 6 p.m. (ESPN)

March 1 vs. Carolina 7 p.m. (TNT)

March 28 vs. Edmonton 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

April 4 at Nashville 5 p.m. (ESPN)

April 8 at Dallas 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

April 13 at Seattle 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Danny Webster can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Danny on Twitter at twitter.com/DannyWebster21.