Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Las Vegas crash case

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street.

A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge that a crucial police report has not been completed about the rear-end wreck last Nov. 2 that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max.

Ruggs did not attend the hearing. He has been on house arrest for 10 months on $150,000 bail and strict conditions including alcohol checks.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman reset the preliminary hearing for Oct. 12, after prosecutor Eric Bauman said the police detective heading the investigation was preparing “the longest and most comprehensive report he’s ever done.”

Court hearings have been postponed several times before.

The judge will be asked to decide if the 23-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick will stand trial on charges that could get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Ruggs is accused of having a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit after the predawn crash. He faces multiple felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges and misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette.

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized following the crash. Ruggs was released by the Raiders several hours later.

He had been drafted out of Alabama in 2020 and signed a four-year rookie contract reported to be worth more than $16 million.