Communities In Schools is here to help our children

Editor’s note: As he traditionally does around this time every year, Brian Greenspun is turning over his Where I Stand column to others. Today’s guest is Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director, Communities In Schools of Nevada.

At Communities In Schools of Nevada, our mantra is “All in for Kids.” And over the next three school years, we’re bringing a whole new meaning to the expression by rapidly scaling our evidence-based program as our schools, students and families recover from the pandemic. Wrapping our students in a community of support has never been more urgent.

For close to 20 years, we’ve placed full-time professionals on school campuses across the state with the belief that when you meet students’ needs, see them as whole human beings and create enduring and trusted connections, they will succeed. Our data proves this to be true: 92% of high school seniors we serve graduated last year — that’s 13 points above the statewide average for students who live at or near the federal poverty line.

Our site coordinators don’t do this work alone; they do it with the power of community. By tapping into a statewide network of more than 120 community nonprofits, partners and agencies, they literally bring the “community into our schools,” to get students whatever they need to overcome the barriers they face that prevent them from learning.

From eyeglasses, dental care, health care and professional counseling, to food, school supplies, clothing and even housing assistance, we identify student needs and figure out a way to address them, filling the holes and the gaps these students experience in their everyday lives. And no “ask or need” is too small. If our kids need a snack, a Band-aid, hygiene products or just a shoulder to cry on in our on-campus resource rooms, our site coordinators stand ready.

Just as the needs of Nevada’s students have grown exponentially for many reasons, including lasting effects of the pandemic, unemployment, inflation and the rising costs of housing, Communities In Schools has fortunately been in a position to grow and expand our reach.

With the largest one-time gift in our history from MacKenzie Scott, the ongoing support of our generous donors, and the infusion of federal relief funds into the state, we’ve been hard at work putting those dollars to good and immediate use for our kids. Over the next three school years, we are growing the number of schools we serve by 55%.

As Nevada and many parts of the country experience declines in graduation rates and an increase in students dropping out, we’re seeing an alarming reversal in a previously improving trend. We can’t let this happen. Philanthropists, government and corporations see that and have partnered with us to do what we can to reach more kids.

In Southern Nevada, Communities In Schools has grown its presence this year by 11 schools to offer our program in 65 Title I schools within the Clark County School District. This growth means we can develop more deep and meaningful relationships with students. And it means we can guide more students onto a more promising path, and for some, help them to prepare for college or learn a trade.

But, don’t be fooled by those big numbers. While the infusion of significant funding has allowed us to accelerate our vision in the short-term, the number of students who need our support and services is vast.We still have significant work to do — and we need every Nevadan to join us. We cannot be complacent in our efforts to grow our organization to ensure every child at high-needs schools in Nevada has access to the amazing and proven program we offer.

Our strategic plan for 2022-2025 is officially underway as of Aug. 1, and its theme couldn’t be more appropriate: Fulfilling Our Promise. While the three years prior were unclear and uncertain, the global pandemic sharpened the necessity of our mission. I am excited for the years ahead as we double down on our commitment to justice, equity and our kids’ education, focusing on their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. Our promise is ambitious but it’s one we intend to fulfill, no matter what it takes.

We look forward to banding arm-in-arm with our community partners to form a rock-solid village and support system for students across the state. It is everyone’s responsibility to do good by our children.