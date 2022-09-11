GOP offers no protections

In President Joe Biden’s Sept. 1 “Soul of the Nation” speech, he stated, “There is no place for political violence in America” and that many MAGA Republicans do not believe in the rule of law. He said “blind loyalty to a single leader” and a “willingness to engage in political violence” is “fatal to democracy.”

In response, in a rally in Pennsylvania in support of Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano, former President Donald Trump called Biden an “enemy of the state” and the FBI and the Justice Department “vicious monsters” for enforcing the law by executing a search warrant to retrieve top-secret documents allegedly taken by Trump in violation of the Espionage Act.

Further, Trump has indicated that if elected president in 2024, he may pardon those who pleaded guilty or were convicted of insurrection of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Republican Party, at least as it’s comprised in Congress, has become the Party of No — no protection for women’s reproductive rights, no protection for voting rights, no protection from climate change, etc. And no protection for the rule of law, even though this is a nation of laws and not men.

So if you’re waiting for Republicans in Congress or candidates like Oz and Mastriano to speak out to protect and preserve tenets of our Constitution, you’ll find the silence deafening.

This is why we must vote for Democrats in all mid-term elections, so as to preserve our sacred democracy.