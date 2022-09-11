Nevada needs straight shooters

The November election cycle has begun in earnest. Politicians will give their stump speeches and we will be flooded with robo-calls, misleading and simplified political ads, and a host of campaign literature. Our mailboxes will be flooded with such materials as it is simply too hot, time-consuming and expensive to go door-to door to conduct in-person campaigns. And in an era of mass communications, it is easier to package one’s message than meet voters face to face.

I would ask that candidates tell us what they are for rather than what and whom they are against. Tell us what they will strive to do if elected, rather than simply mouthing campaign platitudes or repeating election bullet points provided by their political parties. Tell us in detail how they plan to pay for their campaign promises, as talk is cheap and it is the taxpayers’ money they will be spending.

I would ask voters to consider the character and past personal history of those running for office, and whether they will be guided by reason and facts, or simply parrot messages provided by others or walk in lock-step with the leaders of their respective parties. Nevada prizes independent thinkers, and we will need the best to lead our state and nation into the future.