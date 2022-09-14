Miranda musical, Amy Schumer and more Las Vegas showbiz news

Courtesy

“Freestyle Love Supreme,” a Broadway musical hit and touring sensation created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will open a new Las Vegas engagement at the Summit Showroom at the Venetian on November 10. The improvisational hip-hop comedy musical — which came to life during breaks for rehearsals of Miranda’s “In The Heights” — completed a Broadway run at the Booth Theatre and wrapped up a 2022 tour last month at the Pasadena Playhouse in Southern California. The Vegas version will feature a large cast performing for an action-packed 90 minutes of comedy improv, instant songs and sketches, and “fully realized musical numbers.” The schedule is set for 8 p.m. shows Wednesday through Friday, 7 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday and an additional late-night 10 p.m. show Saturday. “Some of my most fulfilling creative moments have come from working on ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ and I’m excited to see its next chapter unfold on the Las Vegas Strip at the Venetian resort,” Miranda said in a statement. “This show consistently surprises the performers and the audience and I’m certain the Las Vegas crowd will bring an added element of excitement that we haven’t seen before.”

Amy Schumer will bring her new tour to the Resorts World Theatre for one night only on November 5, an announcement that comes one week after another big-name comedy star, Kevin Hart, unveiled two shows later that month at the same venue. Tickets for Schumer’s show go on sale to the public on September 16 at 10 a.m. at axs.com. Here are other entertainment event announcements this week: Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine returns to the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on November 10; comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes performs at the Treasure Island Theater on November 11; Country star Sara Evans plays the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on November 25; Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen will take the stage at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on December 4; Tenacious D rings it in with back-to-back performances on December 30 and 31 at the Theater at Virgin; Bryan Adams returns to Encore Theater for six shows starting on January 25; and Gen-Z rock-and-roller Yungblud will play Brooklyn Bowl on May 4.

The annual Power of Love Gala is set to return to MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18. The Keep Memory Alive fundraising gala had been held at the south Strip venue for years before jumping to Resorts World for its 25th annual event in 2021. Instead of returning in the fall this year, Power of Love pushes on to February and returns to MGM Grand with planned honorees including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria. Expect an all-star roster of performers to be announced in the coming months.

Country and pop legend Shania Twain closed out her second Las Vegas residency show, “Let’s Go!” with one last performance at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood resort on September 10. Heading into her weekend finale, Twain got together with her partners at Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment to present a final donation of $150,000 to Shania Kids Can, the superstar’s nonprofit organization that lends a helping hand to kids who are facing poverty and crises. Since opening the show in December 2019, $1 of every ticket purchased to “Let’s Go!” has been earmarked for SKC, founded in 2010. The organization also recently partnered with Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada to meet the needs of underserved students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year. And Twain has been working on other ways to benefit the Las Vegas community, so even though the residency is done, expect to hear more from her soon.

Artists from Cirque du Soleil made a surprise special appearance during the Imagine Dragons concert at Allegiant Stadium on September 10. Aerialists and performers from several different Las Vegas Strip Cirque productions joined the Grammy-winning band onstage, similar to the way the very Vegas performers appeared in the recent Dragons video for “Sharks,” filmed at Bellagio and other Strip locales.