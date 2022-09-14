Las Vegas police say armed standoff over, 2 people in custody

Homes were evacuated and a road closed today as officers responding to a family disturbance were locked in a standoff with two armed people, according to Metro Police.

The incident was reported about 10:15 a.m. today in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

Metro reported about 2:30 p.m. that both people had been taken into custody.

The subjects were at a residence and refusing to surrender, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

SWAT team members and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, police said.

Nearby homes were evacuated, and Flamingo Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Ravenwood Drive and Rainbow Boulevard, police said. It has since reopened.