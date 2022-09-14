Las Vegas police: Man in custody in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfirend

A man has been taken into custody in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend north of downtown Las Vegas after fleeing to California, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 800 block of Reed Place, where they found a woman dead with apparent stab wounds, police said.

The victim was in her home when her ex-boyfriend, Michael Ricks, 24, showed up and they got into a dispute, police said. Ricks stabbed the woman and fled to San Diego, police said.

Ricks was taken into custody this morning by the San Diego Police Department, Metro said. He will be extradited to Las Vegas, where he will face a count of open murder, Metro said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name, authorities said.