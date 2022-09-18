Credit card legislation a concern for Nevada’s travel industry

Over a decade ago, Congress imposed regulations on the debit card market that added routing mandates and a 22-cent interchange fee cap. The idea behind this legislation was that by lowering debit card processing costs for retailers, they could pass these savings down to consumers.

Unsurprisingly, this did not happen. Instead, the giant retailers that pushed this change — like Target, Walmart and Amazon — saw their profits balloon.

A study by the Richmond Federal Reserve found that the 2010 Amendment added $90 billion in profits to these retail giants while increasing costs to consumers, other retailers and banks.

Now, these same behemoths want to extend these routing mandates to the credit card market through a new federal bill called the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022. In order for these trillion-dollar companies to make billions more in-profit, they are seeking to demolish the interchange system and grab the revenues that fund consumer protection programs like purchase and fraud protection, travel insurance and the consumer credit rewards programs that Americans know and love.This last point is really important for Las Vegas because, not only do consumer-credit rewards programs provide free or subsidized travel to destinations like Las Vegas, they have created a financial structure that reduces the cost of travel for every American.

Many U.S. airlines make a large percentage of their profits by selling frequent flier miles to banks for their consumer-credit rewards programs. Forbes had an excellent, in-depth analysis of how these programs work, but the bottom line was this: banks buying frequent flier miles subsidize the cost of a plane ticket for every American. If the Credit Card Competition Act is passed, consumer credit rewards programs will end, and the cost of plane tickets will dramatically increase!

This will harm Nevada in a multitude of ways. First and foremost, increases in travel costs will reduce the number of visitors we get every year, harming the two biggest tax bases we have as a state: gaming and room taxes. Next, the casino-linked hotel programs will be dramatically curtailed or eliminated, increasing costs to consumers and reducing their budgets to spend on shows, dining and other experiences. Finally, and this is important, all of these costs would be borne by Nevadans without any material benefit to consumers here or across the country.

That bears repeating: the Credit Card Competition Act does not even pretend to help consumers. Nowhere in the bill text does it detail how this bill will benefit ordinary Americans. Indeed, we only need to look at the harm consumers in other countries endured when these schemes are enacted.

In 2003, the Reserve Bank of Australia implemented regulations similar to this bill. According to one analysis, “it harmed consumers and issuers by increasing cardholder fees, reducing the value of reward programs, and creating disincentives to invest in new types of cards and payment system innovations.”

The same study looked at the U.S. market and found “the value of consumer rewards from credit cards is roughly $50 billion” and if these regulations are implemented it would transfer that consumer wealth to merchants without any benefit to the consumer.

Congress should vote no on the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 and protect Nevadans and American consumers from an egregious money grab by the biggest corporations in America.

Sandra Jauregui represents the 41st District in the Nevada Assembly.