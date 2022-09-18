Current medical residency policies hurting families

As the Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Touro University I am very concerned about the lack of access to health-care providers in the state of Nevada. Nevada ranks 48th in the United States for primary care doctors per capita. Our efforts to attract and retain good doctors has not kept up with our incredible population growth. This is not a reflection on the quantity or quality of medical education and training in Nevada, which is excellent. The Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, UNR Medical School, Roseman University and of course, Touro University Nevada all provide top notch training to aspiring doctors.

One of the central problems in growing the number of physicians in Nevada is the lack of residency programs. Most people don’t realize that after four years of medical school, graduates have at least three more years of graduate medical education (GME) more commonly known as residency programs. Nationally, 70% of physicians end up practicing medicine in the community in which they do their residency training. Unless Nevada creates more residency programs, medical school graduates will have little choice but to leave Nevada to receive their training and statistically, 70% will not return.

Nevada medical schools graduate about 300 future doctors every year.If our graduates are forced to leave the State because they cannot get a residency program here, we are unlikely to resolve what is already one of the most critical physician shortages in the country.

Medical residencies are funded in large part by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Back in 1997, as part of the Balanced Budget Act, the number of residencies in our country was capped. Since then, Nevada has experienced tremendous population growth. Our residency allocation no longer matches the number of people who live in Nevada.

In addition to reallocating residency slots, the governor and legislature must provide funding for additional graduate medical education programs in the upcoming legislative session.

If medical students can stay in Nevada for their residency training, they will be more likely to stay here in Nevada. More likely to put their medical training and expertise to work for the benefit of our families, our neighborhoods and our fellow citizens. After all, what is more important than the health and wellbeing of the people that call Nevada home.

Shelley Berkley is the senior vice president of external affairs for Touro University and a former congresswoman representing Nevada’s 1st District.