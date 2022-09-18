Fair play is on the 2022 ballot

I watched with interest the unveiling of former president Barack Obama’s portrait to be displayed in the White House with the other former presidents. As always, Obama’s rhetorical skills were apparent as he compared the portraits of the presidents to marathon runners who run as fast and skillfully as possible to hand off the baton to the next president in order to preserve this nation’s highest expectations.

And what higher expectation does this nation have than for justice, i.e. fairness and fair play?

So after former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, he packed the Supreme Court with religious right-wing justices who, without sufficient legal precedent, overturned Roe v. Wade, which had been the law of the land for 50 years. With Supreme Court justices having lifetime tenures, this will probably be the law of the land for many years to come.

Trump also filled many federal judgeships including appointment of Aileen Cannon.

Trump’s lawyers recently went court shopping for a sympathetic ear. Cannon was assigned to hear his request for a special master to inspect and review classified documents Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago resort in violation of “The Espionage Act”.

In predictable fashion, Cannon rendered a decision in favor of Trump. Laurence Tribe, the foremost legal scholar and professor emetrius of constitutional law at Harvard University, described the ruling as “utterly lawless” and opined that Cannon had “disgraced her position as an Article III judge”.

Elections have consequences, and because Trump and his congressional Republican supporters do not believe in justice, fairness and fair play are on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections. Therefore, vote for Democrats because as the late African American author James Baldwin stated, “Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.”