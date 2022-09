North Las Vegas police: 2 dead in an apparent murder-suicide

Two people have been found dead in North Las Vegas and authorities said it appears to be an apparent murder-suicide.

North Las Vegas police said the fatal shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street.

A man and woman who were both in their 40s died and it's believed the shooting was related to domestic violence, according to police.

The names of the two people who died haven’t been released yet.