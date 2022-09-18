Raiders charged up for home opener against Cardinals

Gregory Bull / Associated Press

WEEK 2 • Who: Cardinals (0-1) at at Raiders (0-1) • 1:25 p.m., Allegiant Stadium • TV: KLAS Channel 8, CBS • Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, KOMP 92.3 • Betting line: Raiders -5.5 over/under 51.5

First-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels called Allegiant Stadium “the best atmosphere” he’s ever been a part of in a preseason game earlier this summer.

Now he gets to experience the 3-year-old, $2 billion venue in the regular season for the first time today when the Raiders host the Cardinals. It should be deafening as the new-look Raiders make their home debut in a season with the highest expectations since the team moved to Las Vegas.

Those expectations haven’t diminished after a season-opening 24-19 road loss to the Chargers. The Raiders played well for the most part and had a chance for a game-winning drive inside the final two minutes but couldn’t overcome quarterback Derek Carr’s three interceptions.

The Cardinals’ start to the season was more alarming as they were blown out 44-21 by the Kansas City Chiefs at home in a game where their defense gave up nearly 500 yards and an average of 7.4 yards per play.

Favorable matchup: Raiders’ running game vs. Cardinals’ defensive front

This is more of a speculative strength from the Raiders after they didn’t unveil much of their rushing attack against the Chargers. Las Vegas ran the ball on only 13 plays with its 76.8% pass play percentage ranking second in the NFL through one week. Expect a much more even split this week. Los Angeles got out to a 17-3 lead to take Las Vegas away from the run game even though lead back Josh Jacobs was effective with 10 carries for 57 yards. The Cardinals’ defensive front is a major drop-off from the Chargers’ unit the Raiders faced in Week 1. Arizona lost two of its best tacklers off last year’s team in current Raider edge rusher Chandler Jones and current Viking linebacker Jordan Hicks. Star edge rusher J.J. Watt is also injured. The Chiefs racked up 128 rush yards on 27 carries against the Cardinals, and the Raiders could be set up for similar success with Jacobs and perhaps rookie running back Zamir White.

Problematic matchup: Cardinals’ heavy blitzing vs. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Opponents dating to last season have decided the best way to disrupt the Raiders’ offense is to rattle Carr by sending waves of pass rushers. It’s a strategy the Chargers used to great success last week — forcing Carr into three fumbles (all recovered by the Raiders) in addition to his three interceptions — and one the Cardinals will surely also employ. Exotic blitzes are a hallmark of Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s scheme on a weekly basis. The Cardinals ranked fourth in the NFL in sending at least five rushers on 26.3% of plays last season, according to Football Outsiders. They were also fifth in defensive-back blitzes, which they sent on 14% of plays. So even if Watt, who’s been limited in practice this week, misses his second consecutive game, the Raiders will need to be on the lookout for unexpected players like safety Budda Baker and cornerback Byron Murphy coming at Carr.

Gamebreaker: Edge rusher Chandler Jones

The 32-year-old Jones is taking the “just another week” approach to facing his former team, but there will be a lot of attention on him after he spent the past six seasons with the Cardinals. Jones sits first in the franchise record book with 71.5 career sacks, and it was Arizona where he went from a solid young player to one of the best in the NFL. Jones earned two first-team All Pro nods, in 2017 and 2019, with the Cardinals, and three of his four career Pro Bowl berths came after he moved from New England to Arizona. He was a team captain with the Cardinals alongside quarterback Kyler Murray, whom he’ll be looking to get down for his first sack as a member of the Raiders. Jones didn’t play poorly in his Raiders’ debut — he had two tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss — but he’ll need to make a bigger impact going forward.

Big Number: 17

That’s the appropriate amount of targets Davante Adams, who wears jersey No. 17, drew from Carr in his Raiders’ debut, the most in the NFL. Adams lived up to his billing as the best receiver in the league, converting those targets into 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the Raiders’ receiving corps combined got only 18 targets against the Chargers, and while that split will decline over the course of the season, there’s no doubt Adams is the focal point of the offense. If teams don’t plot specifically to slow Adams, his “best friend” Carr won’t hesitate to keep going to him. Adams’ career-high in targets came in 2015 with the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers threw to him 21 times in a 18-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. As confident as Carr is in him, there’s a decent chance Adams could set a personal record at some point this season.

THEY SAID IT

“I spent about a half a million dollars on a Raiders’ suite. That’s probably the one bad thing about coming here is that the suites are significantly more expensive. It’s good for the family, but I probably won’t ever see it.”

— Adams when asked about how many family members are coming to his first Raiders’ home game and revealing that a suite was apparently not included in his five-year, $140 million contract

“He lets his game do the talking, that’s the one thing I admire about Kyler. He shows up every Sunday, plays well and does what he can to help the team. Hopefully he just doesn’t help the team this week.”

— Jones on Murray, his former Cardinals teammate

“I just want to get the ball to go where it’s supposed to go, but I’ve always said this: The defense gets a vote too. I wish I could tell you exactly where it’s going to go every play, but they get a vote.”

— McDaniels on if the Raiders’ target share will be more balanced after Adams dominated in Week 1

“I still haven’t found my Everglades equivalent here, animals-wise. There’s snake-hunting out here, it’s just a little more dangerous. I just have to be a little more on my toes.”

— Raiders receiver and team captain Mack Hollins on his love for the outdoors and snakes, and how that’s translated from Miami to Las Vegas

Best Bet (0-1): Josh Jacobs over 15.5 receiving yards

Jacobs has tried to improve his receiving skills ever since his NFL rookie season four years ago, but it might really stick this season. McDaniels’ offense looks likely to give Jacobs opportunities in the flats or on short routes where Carr checks down. Carr didn’t do much of the latter against the Chargers but still found Jacobs for one 16-yard gain on the Raiders’ final touchdown drive. Jacobs was on the field more than expected in Week 1 and could get an even bigger workload with the only other Raider running back who registered a carry, Brandon Bolden, now dealing with a hamstring injury. Carr is also emphasizing throwing shorter this week. Look for Jacobs to play well against the Cardinals — and not only in the running game.