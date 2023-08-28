Quinney likes direction of Silver Knights, still aspiring for more

It was a no-brainer for Gage Quinney to help at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control facility.

Quinney and his wife, Ashley, have two rescue dogs of their own, so when the opportunity came for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights forward to do a meet-and-greet at the animal shelter, it was something they wanted to take advantage of.

“We’ve always loved animals and have always wanted to help out the shelter,” Gage Quinney said. “The overcrowding was a big deal for us.”

Rescuing animals has trickled down to the rest of his family. His dad, Ken, who played for the Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League from 1993-98, has a rescue farm in North Las Vegas.

What is usually a property for horses has turned into a haven for goats, pigs, and more.

“The cause of animals touches home a lot,” Quinney said.

The key word is home. The Las Vegas native chose to stay in Southern Nevada after signing a two-year extension with the Golden Knights on July 1.

Quinney is coming off the best season of his pro career with Henderson in 2023, with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 66 games.

Individually, it was a year for Quinney to be proud of. From a team standpoint, with the Silver Knights missing the postseason for the first time in their history, it was disappointing. But there is optimism within the Golden Knights’ top farm club with new head coach Ryan Craig ­— someone Quinney is familiar with thanks to numerous Vegas training camps.

“Staying home was a big deal,” Quinney said. “Sucked to see (former coach) Manny (Vivieros) leave. He was awesome. But the direction it’s going with Craiger and the guys they’ve brought in, it should be interesting.”

While it’s expected that Quinney will be part of Henderson’s leadership group, the 28-year-old forward could be vying for the open roster spot in Vegas following the June 28 trade of original Golden Knight Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The battle for that spot gets going when the defending Stanley Cup champions start training camp Sept. 21. ­Quinney is likely to start with Pavel Dorofeyev and Paul Cotter, who both saw playing time with Vegas last season.

Quinney has one assist in three career NHL games, all in 2019-20.

There’s no denying Quinney would like to join the Golden Knights and compete for the chance to win back-to-back championships. Or even to be part of the on-ice festivities.

Quinney was not part of this year’s Black Aces — the group of players called up to NHL rosters during the playoffs in the event of injury or other circumstances — as he was in years past.

This year, he watched the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup while sitting on a couch. But not his couch. He and Ashley watched the clinching Game 5 against the Florida Panthers at defenseman Zach Whitecloud’s house while keeping an eye on his dogs.

Whitecloud was Quinney’s first roommate when the two played together for AHL Chicago. The environment was more subdued, much to Quinney’s liking.

“I like to watch it alone,” Quinney said with a laugh.

It’s been a busy, but eventful offseason for Quinney. After signing his new deal, he and Ashley got married on Aug. 5.

“It’s cool to have that title, but it’s just the title,” Ashley said. “The name (her maiden name was Benson) is the biggest adjustment.”

Quinney said the Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup puts pressure on the Silver Knights to return to winning ways, and it’s a pressure he welcomes.

The odds are against Quinney to make the NHL roster right now, but he does relish the chance to be a mentor for the young Silver Knights that continue to fight for a future Vegas roster spot.

“It’s a big role, and it’s exciting to help them and teach them, but you also hope to push them to be better pros,” he said. “It’s good. I’m excited.”

Adoption details

Adoption prices are half-off for the rest of August at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control.

Dogs | $45

Cats | $40

Rabbits | $17.50

Guinea pigs | $5

300 E. Galleria Dr., Henderson, NV 89011

Danny Webster can be reached at 702-259-8814 or [email protected]. Follow Danny on Twitter at twitter.com/DannyWebster21.