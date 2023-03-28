Gaming association recommends age restrictions for sports betting marketing

Wayne Parry / AP

The American Gaming Association on Tuesday announced updates to its guidelines for sports betting marketing, calling the changes — including enhanced protections and restrictions based on age — “the most significant to the Code since its inception.”

In an effort to protect college-aged audiences, the updated Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering prohibits college partnerships that promote, market or advertise sports wagering activity, as well as sportsbook name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for amateur and college athletes, according to a release.

Other changes to the Code, which were developed in collaboration with AGA members, include age restrictions of 21 or older for individuals featured in sports betting advertising, changing all references to the “legal age of wagering” to 21-plus, banning the use of “risk free” in advertising and formalizing an annual process for reviewing and updating the Code.

“Established in 2019, AGA’s Responsible Marketing Code reflects the commitment of our members to set and adhere to a high bar for responsible advertising,” President and CEO Bill Miller said in a statement. “Today’s updates advance that commitment and represent our intention to protect consumers and evolve our standards as this nascent market matures.”

The Code “sets the industry standard for responsibility in marketing and advertising of sports betting,” and applies to traditional and digital marketing activity in which consumers are encouraged to wager real money, the AGA said in the release.

More than half of American adults, or 146 million, live in a legal sports betting market, it added.

“Advertising plays an essential role in migrating consumers away from predatory illegal sportsbooks and into the protections of the legal, regulated market while providing responsible gaming resources,” Miller said in a statement.

“The AGA and our members are committed to building a sustainable marketplace that protects vulnerable populations and gives consumers the knowledge and tools to keep sports betting fun for adults.”

The changes went into effect immediately, though a grace period for existing or deployed assets will remain until July 1, according to the release.