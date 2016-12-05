Rep.-elect Ruben Kihuen goes office hunting

L.E. Baskow
Newly elected congressman Ruben Kihuen greets supporters as the Nevada State Democratic Party hosts its 2016 election night watch party with Hillary for Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto for Senate, and down-ballot Democratic candidates in Southern Nevada at ARIA Resort and Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Roll Call
Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 | 1:54 p.m.
Nevada Democrat Ruben Kihuen pulled the middle-of-the-road No. 30 chip, making him the 30th of the 56 new House members to choose a new office. Kihuen picked 313 Cannon, for the next two years at least, on Thursday afternoon.
