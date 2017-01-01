Follow

January 1, 2017

Las Vegas Sun

New Year’s terror attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead

Updated 10:40 p.m.

An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations Saturday, killing ...

People pose for a photo during New Year's Eve celebrations at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2016.

Mikayla Whitmore / Las Vegas Sun

new year's eve

Live Coverage: Hopeful Las Vegas revelers usher in 2017

Updated 6 mins ago

By Sun Staff

An estimated 300,000 visitors descended on Las Vegas for an extravagant party that featured some of the biggest names in music and an eight-minute fireworks show launched from the tops of a half-dozen Strip resorts ...

Alabama opens as 7-point favorite over Clemson in playoff title game

Posted 7:40 p.m.

The college football national championship game is set. So is the betting line in Las Vegas. Defending national champion Alabama is a minus-7 point betting favorite at ...

Long gas lines, price hike mar holiday season in Mexico

A taxi driver fills containers in his trunk with gasoline after waiting for hours at a fuel station in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, late Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Most of the city's fill-up stations were closed on Friday night because they were out of gas, and drivers waited up to three hours at this pump. On Jan. 1, Mexicans will start paying market prices for gasoline as part of a price deregulation, triggering gasoline shortages in many parts of the country.

Marco Ugarte / Associated Press

Posted 2:18 p.m.

The holiday season has been a little less merry for car owners in Mexico as gasoline shortages in many parts of the country have forced grumbling customers to contend with hours-long lines ...

Police say pilot on Canadian airline found passed out drunk

Ex-Haitian colonel, who plotted against Duvalier, dies