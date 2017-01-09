Follow

January 9, 2017

Las Vegas Sun

Regulators take ‘a first step’ toward restoring rooftop-solar rates

Posted 2:00 a.m.

One year after a controversial decision to slash credits for rooftop-solar customers in Nevada (and given a recent shake-up by Gov. Brian Sandoval), utility regulators wanted a course correction. Riffing on the Abraham Lincoln quote that “bad promises are better broken than kept,” they called 2016’s rate structure ...

A Wonder Woman slot machines are displayed in the Bally Technologies booth during the final day of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Sands Expo Center Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014.

Steve Marcus / Las Vegas Sun

Marketing to inner children: How Hollywood changed the slot machine paradigm

Posted 2:00 a.m.

By Dan Michalski, Special to VEGAS INC

The idea of combining popular entertainment with slots began 20 years ago with “Wheel of Fortune.” The game-show-cum-slot-machine continues to rank, in terms of revenue generation, as the most successful slot machine of all time. “Wheel of Fortune” proved the power of a good slot game paired with a known entity that appeals primarily to adults. But it’s the appeal of nostalgia that allows a slot based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on casino floors ...

EDITORIAL

Education crusade would taint Sandoval’s time as governor

Posted 2:00 a.m.

Months after the Nevada Supreme Court issued a permanent injunction against the education savings account law’s implementation, it’s all but a given that Gov. Brian Sandoval will try to pluck it off the scrap heap and try to push it through the Legislature during this year’s session ...

News

Paris police: 17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

In this June 24, 2015, file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Lionel Cironneau / AP

Posted 7:53 a.m.

French police arrested 17 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, finding weapons and a large amount of cash during multiple raids. Paris police officials said the arrests took place ...

