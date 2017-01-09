Steve Marcus / Las Vegas Sun

The idea of combining popular entertainment with slots began 20 years ago with “Wheel of Fortune.” The game-show-cum-slot-machine continues to rank, in terms of revenue generation, as the most successful slot machine of all time. “Wheel of Fortune” proved the power of a good slot game paired with a known entity that appeals primarily to adults. But it’s the appeal of nostalgia that allows a slot based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on casino floors ...