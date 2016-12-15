Las Vegas Sun

December 15, 2016

Currently: 63° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Inside the turmoil at Faraday Future, the startup that wants to beat Tesla

Image

Mikayla Whitmore

Faraday Future’s concept vehicle FFZERO1 is unveiled at an event before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in a parking lot across the street from the Luxor.

Next month, Faraday Future, the secretive electric car startup backed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting, is set to debut its first production vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It will be a symbolic moment for the company — after all, it was at the same event last year that Faraday was lambasted for unveiling an overhyped concept car — and the hype has been commensurate. Over the past few weeks, Faraday has been aggressively teasing the car with a steady stream of mysterious tweets and short videos of a camouflaged prototype speeding through a desert.

To see the full story, click here.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy