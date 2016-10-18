Video: Charles Barkley says there’s always money for stadiums, not the poor

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

Retired NBA star and sports analyst Charles Barkley talks about the proposed move of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

The Nevada Legislature last week approved a plan to increase the hotel room tax in Clark County to raise $750 million in public financing for a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas. Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is putting up $650 million, and the Raiders will pay $500 million toward the project.

“It’s always amazing to me how these cities come up with money,” Barkley said. “They don’t have money for poor people, but anytime they need a new stadium, they come up with money.”