October 18, 2016

Video: Charles Barkley says there’s always money for stadiums, not the poor

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

Former NBA player Charles Barkley cheers during the middleweight title fight between Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva at UFC 168 Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Retired NBA star and sports analyst Charles Barkley talks about the proposed move of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

The Nevada Legislature last week approved a plan to increase the hotel room tax in Clark County to raise $750 million in public financing for a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas. Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is putting up $650 million, and the Raiders will pay $500 million toward the project.

“It’s always amazing to me how these cities come up with money,” Barkley said. “They don’t have money for poor people, but anytime they need a new stadium, they come up with money.”

