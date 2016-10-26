Report: Tax value of Trump hotel in Las Vegas cut from $176M to $25M

Donald Trump’s campaign has evaded questions about his $916 million federal tax write-off by asserting that he has paid plenty in other kinds of taxes over the years.

But documents obtained by The Huffington Post show that the candidate has also repeatedly fought to lower the amount he pays in state and local taxes, in some cases telling authorities that his properties are worth tens of millions of dollars less than he’s claimed in his federal election filings.

To see the full story, click here.