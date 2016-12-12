Las Vegas Sun

December 12, 2016

Vegas Play of the Day: Ravens at Patriots

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Baltimore Ravens plus-6 at New England Patriots, $550 to win $500:

Going against the Patriots at home is a fool's errand — except when the opponent is the Baltimore Ravens. Since Joe Flacco took over as the starting quarterback, the Ravens have played in New England six times, and they've finished within a single score in five of those games, including a pair of outright wins. That's about as solid a track record as you're going to find against the Patriots.

Throw in the fact that New England is now without its best offensive skill player, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and I think the Ravens' No. 1-ranked defense is more than capable of matching up and making Tom Brady uncomfortable. Expect a score somewhere in the low 20s, and expect Baltimore to cover, if not win the game.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-16-1, $11,965), Keefer (28-21-2, $10,651), Grimala (0-1, $9,500), Granger (3-6, $8,030)

