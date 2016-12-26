Vegas Play of the Day: Maryland vs. Boston College

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Boston College money line vs. Maryland: $550 to win $550

If you're looking for post-Christmas bowl game fireworks, you can probably skip the Quick Lane Bowl. Boston College and Maryland both sport modest offenses and instead have relied on solid defense, field position and conservative play-calling to win games (or finish 6-6, as both teams did this season).

So what gives Boston College the edge as a +1 underdog? It's the Eagles' play on the edge — specifically edge rusher Harold Landry, a junior defensive end who racked up 15 sacks during the regular season, tied for most in the nation. Maryland doesn't drop back very often (just 25.6 pass attempts per game), but the Terrapins allowed 3.3 sacks per game and registered a sack-allowed rate of 12.6 percent, finishing 128th out of 128 FBS teams in 2016.

Bottom line: Maryland can't protect quarterback Perry Hills, and Landry is on fire after picking up three sacks in BC's 17-14 win over Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. Landry also leads the nation with seven forced fumbles. He is going to wreck Maryland's offensive line and ruin the Terps' game plan. At some point, Landry will make a play, force a turnover and give BC a short field. That will be enough for the Eagles to win this game outright.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-22-2, $11,011), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (1-2, $9,450), Granger (4-7, $7,540)

