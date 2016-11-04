Vegas Play of the Day: Charlotte at Brooklyn

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets, Total Over 205, $550 to win $500: Brooklyn has scored more than 100 points in four of its five games, and the Nets have also surrendered more than 100 points in four of five games. With Jeremy Lin leading the charge, and comfortable back in the New York area, the Nets are playing at a fast pace.

They have scored 117, 108 and 109 points already this season, and in two of those games, they lost. Hello, points total over!

Charlotte isn’t nearly as capable of scoring and ranks 17th in the NBA at 102 points per game. And its defense ranks fifth, allowing just 96 points per contest. But the Hornets scored 109 points two days ago in its most-recent game and will continue the fast play against Brooklyn’s poor defense.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-17-1, $10,261), Granger (0-2, $8,950), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

