Vegas Play of the Day: Eastern Michigan at Ball State

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1 Jesse Granger has taken the place of the retired Taylor Bern.

Ball State Cardinals PK vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles, $770 to win $700:

Like Ball State this year, I have struggled in this contest. I think the Cardinals get off the schneid tonight and take me with them.

The Cardinals opened up as 4-point favorites and bettors have moved the line to a pick’em, where I think there’s value.

Ball State sophomore running back James Gilbert has already run for 1,142 yards and 11 touchdowns this year and should have a big day against an Eastern Michigan defense that has allowed 151 rushing yards per game.

Historically the Cardinals have owned Eastern Michigan, beating them five straight times, and winning 10 of the last 11 matchups between the two. During the 5-game winning streak for Ball State, they have outscored the Eagles by an average of 14 points per game. Ball State is simply the better team, is at home, and getting them at a pick’em is great value.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-18-1, $9,601), Granger (0-2, $8,950), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)