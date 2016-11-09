Vegas Play of the Day: Nets at Knicks

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1 Jesse Granger has taken the place of the retired Taylor Bern.

Brooklyn Nets plus-8 at New York Knicks, $770 to win $700:

The Knicks host the Nets at Madison Square Garden tonight in the intra-state rivalry game.

The team’s split the series last year 2-2, and I expect another close game so I will take the underdog Nets with the eight points on the road.

The Knicks are off to a 2-4 start and have struggled mightily down low. New York has surrendered the fifth most points in the paint and are dead last in the NBA in rebounding with only 39.8 per game. With a solid front court of Brook Lopez, Trevor Booker and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson the Nets have done well inside. Brooklyn ranks fifth in points in paint with 47.7 per game and eighth in rebounding with 45.7.

Add to that the Nets are a league best 6-1 against the spread this year (2-0 on the road) and the Nets are the pick tonight to finally get me in the win column.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-18-1, $9,601), Brewer (13-15, $8,715), Granger (0-3, $8,180)